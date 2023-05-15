Saturna Capital CORP Sells 3,856 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,231,321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 2.1% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $98,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.00. 1,869,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

