Saturna Capital CORP Sells 3,785 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $63,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.90. 385,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.