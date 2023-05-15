Saturna Capital CORP Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,311 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

