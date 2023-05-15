Saturna Capital CORP Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $47,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.67. 894,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

