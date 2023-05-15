Saturna Capital CORP Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.74. 1,804,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $367.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

