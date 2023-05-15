Saturna Capital CORP Has $298.14 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 6.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $298,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.75.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock valued at $401,892,902. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $431.24. The company had a trading volume of 831,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $409.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $445.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

