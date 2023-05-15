Saturna Capital CORP Has $1.38 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 188,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,900,000 after buying an additional 282,203 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 80,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,550. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $72.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Barclays lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.07) to GBX 2,550 ($32.18) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.55) to GBX 2,510 ($31.67) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.85) to GBX 2,900 ($36.59) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

