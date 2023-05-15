Saturna Capital CORP Cuts Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 844.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.86. The stock had a trading volume of 228,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.81. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

