Saturna Capital CORP Buys 2,445 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,630. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.61. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

