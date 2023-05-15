Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 7,000 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.