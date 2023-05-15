Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Short Interest Up 26.5% in April

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Satellogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SATLW remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. Satellogic has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

