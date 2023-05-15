Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Short Interest Update

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Satellogic in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satellogic Stock Performance

SATL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 45,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Satellogic has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

