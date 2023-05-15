Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $176.00. The stock had previously closed at $120.20, but opened at $151.50. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $149.19, with a volume of 2,270,120 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.18 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

