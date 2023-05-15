SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,316,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 915,381 shares.The stock last traded at $130.88 and had previously closed at $131.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 88.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

SAP Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP



SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

