Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Short Interest Update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 2,327,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 3.04%. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.