Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 5.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $765,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 103,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.