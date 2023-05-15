Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $77.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.16.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 623.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after buying an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

