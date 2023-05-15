Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.15% of Rocket Lab USA worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,686,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,725.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Rocket Lab USA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.09. 598,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,846. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 64.43%. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

