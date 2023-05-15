Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in April

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,865,900 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 1,624,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.4 days.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.19. 193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659. Roche has a one year low of $274.00 and a one year high of $350.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.56.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

