Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in April

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,865,900 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 1,624,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.4 days.
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.19. 193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659. Roche has a one year low of $274.00 and a one year high of $350.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.56.
About Roche
