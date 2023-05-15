Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.72.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 34.6% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 48,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 35.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,576,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,222,000 after acquiring an additional 411,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,418,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.