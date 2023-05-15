Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Short Interest Update

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robert Half International Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,129. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $94.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

