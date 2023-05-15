RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMGCU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGCU remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Monday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

