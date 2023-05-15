RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.77. 3,192,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,673. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

