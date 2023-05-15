RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.4% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.26. 1,316,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,472. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

