RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases New Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.12. 819,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

