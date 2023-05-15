RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 150,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 82,829 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.26. 2,059,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,048. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

