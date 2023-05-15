RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Invests $460,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,657.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 519,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $72,518,000 after buying an additional 500,845 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 271,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,958 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.26.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.03. 2,592,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,748.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.