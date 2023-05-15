RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Invests $388,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.14. 7,860,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,788,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

