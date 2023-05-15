RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Buys New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after acquiring an additional 425,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,715,000 after acquiring an additional 504,894 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,293,000 after acquiring an additional 800,709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.97. 1,749,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

