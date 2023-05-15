Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

RMBI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,531. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kathryn Girten acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,677. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,677.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,677. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $53,292.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,584.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

