Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,500 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 524,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,021.7 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of RHUHF remained flat at $30.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

