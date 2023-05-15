Reviewing COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) and Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Rating) and Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA ENERG/S and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get COMPANHIA ENERG/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA ENERG/S N/A N/A N/A Exelon N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

COMPANHIA ENERG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. COMPANHIA ENERG/S pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exelon has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Exelon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

80.6% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Exelon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares COMPANHIA ENERG/S and Exelon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA ENERG/S $34.37 billion N/A N/A $3.12 1.34 Exelon $19.31 billion 2.15 $2.24 billion $2.25 18.56

Exelon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than COMPANHIA ENERG/S. COMPANHIA ENERG/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA ENERG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Exelon beats COMPANHIA ENERG/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines. It is also involved in the natural gas distribution; sale and trading of electricity; energy and technological solutions businesses; provision of telecommunications and data center service activities; and operation of solar energy plants. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE). The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.