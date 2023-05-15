Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

RGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Resources Connection Stock Up 1.4 %

RGP opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $304,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 104,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,992,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after buying an additional 160,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,378,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after buying an additional 65,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

