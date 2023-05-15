Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EQB (EQGPF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EQB (OTCMKTS: EQGPF):

5/4/2023 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00.

5/4/2023 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$89.00.

5/4/2023 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00.

5/3/2023 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$88.00.

4/26/2023 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$85.00.

EQB Stock Performance

EQGPF stock remained flat at $44.47 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183. EQB Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94.

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

