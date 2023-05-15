Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Expedia Group (EXPE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE):

5/8/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $116.00 to $105.00.

5/5/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $121.00 to $109.00.

5/5/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $174.00 to $172.00.

5/5/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $125.00.

5/5/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $110.00.

5/5/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $113.00.

4/21/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of EXPE traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $135.42.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

