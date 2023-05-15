ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 223247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

ReNeuron Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Barbara Staehelin bought 50,000 shares of ReNeuron Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,678.23). In related news, insider John Hawkins acquired 47,668 shares of ReNeuron Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,766.80 ($6,014.89). Also, insider Barbara Staehelin acquired 50,000 shares of ReNeuron Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,678.23). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 127,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,680. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

