Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RLFTF stock remained flat at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Relief Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity or efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

