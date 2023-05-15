Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Relief Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RLFTF stock remained flat at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Relief Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
