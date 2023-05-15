REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Up 8.8%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.03. 74,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 403,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 8.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 35.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 92.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 56,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

