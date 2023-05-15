Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Up 14.9% in April

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $58.53 on Monday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

