Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Digital Realty Trust worth $38,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $97.43. 389,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,817. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.