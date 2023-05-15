Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 40,655 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,655 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for about 2.0% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $57,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.38. 931,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,011. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.06 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average of $135.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

