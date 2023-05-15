Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 685,766 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1,836.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 723,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,766 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 2.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $68,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 133,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 881.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.79. 894,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

