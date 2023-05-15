Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $124.40 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,774,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,175 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 4.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $124,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

