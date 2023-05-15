Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,712 shares during the period. DTE Energy comprises approximately 3.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.45% of DTE Energy worth $102,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

