Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 3,125 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,235 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NEP traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.8425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.