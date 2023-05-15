Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 501.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,583 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Edison International worth $27,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EIX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.08. 438,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,694. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.15.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

