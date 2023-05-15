Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 46,831 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,831 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy makes up about 2.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 1.02% of OGE Energy worth $80,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.11. 152,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.20%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More

