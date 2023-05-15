Realty Income Co. Plans May 23 Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a may 23 dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 206.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE O traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $61.94. 2,448,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

