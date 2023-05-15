Raymond James Cuts True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$3.25

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TUERF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.