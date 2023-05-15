Raymond James Cuts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$224.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$233.00 to C$224.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

IFCZF opened at $146.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.95. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $157.48.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

